Detroit man who served in Peace Corps in Ukraine, headed overseas to fight against Russia

Detroiter and Doctor M. Dujon Johnson says he really connected with Ukrainians and still has several friends in the country after serving in the Peace Corps there from 2018 to 2020.

He's leaving on Thursday to join his Ukrainian friends. They all plan to fight together.

"I’m simply acting the way that I was raised," he said. "You look out for others, you stand up for what’s right and when there’s a call to action, you answer that call."

Johnson, a United States Army veteran doctor, has been unboxing military equipment sent to him by family. Johnson is making his final preparations before leaving to join Ukranians in the battle for their country.

"Three to four days ago I had a pit in my stomach for about an hour, realizing I may not come back," he said. "After that, I felt at peace about it. I feel like I was called to do it."

That calling Johnson says, came from watching a country he loves turn into a war zone following the Russian invasion.

"The idea that a foreign power, an external power can attempt to erase the identity and the sovereignty of a country so blatantly, that it really struck a nerve with me," he said.

When he lived in the Ukraine, Johnson said he trained university professors with how to bring transparency and democracy to the classroom.

Johnson who also trained NATO troops, says he's not just worried about the Russians. He also worries about the unpredictability of fighting alongside untrained civilians.

"Not knowing how to engage the enemy in silence, not recognizing a combatant versus a friendly. So, friendly fire. That’s probably my bigger concern than snipers," he said.

The 62-year-old says he is keenly aware of the dangers.

"Is it more dangerous to do something when you see danger in your face," he said. "Or is it more dangerous to do nothing and watch that danger creep in silently and unseen. And by the time you do see it, it’s too late? I would answer, it’s the latter not the former."

As Johnson reflects on his decision— he says he is relying on faith and as he's fighting overseas, he wants us to make the world better in our own unique ways.

"I don’t expect people to go over to Ukraine or China or Ethiopia to practice what they preach," he said. "But your neighbor who’s elderly you could try shoveling their snow, or try looking out for that child who crosses the street. It’s simply a global extension of how American should believe."

FOX 2 reached out to The State Department who says their travel advisory is the same - US citizens should not travel to Ukraine and those in Ukraine should get out.

