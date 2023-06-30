Detroit man working in Seattle found shot to death, girlfriend missing

An investigation is underway in Washington after a Detroit native working near Seattle was found shot to death.

Cornelius Wilson said his son Christopher's hometown was Detroit, but he was typically traveling the country as a certified nursing assistant - most recently living in the Seattle suburb of Everett.

"Christopher was a joyous young man," he said. "For one he said it gives me the opportunity to go to places I probably would never go."

Chris was known for his love of food, sharp sense of humor, and joyous outlook on life.

"He liked fishing, video games telling jokes and had fun with his brothers, always had a smile on his face, big smile," Wilson said, adding he always helped his mom cheer on her teams. "Lions, Tigers or Pistons, she was into all that and he would sit there right along with her."

Cornelius talked to Chris on June 9th the day before he was found shot to death with bullet holes visible outside his home.

Cornelius says Chris' girlfriend Shawntea Hamilton also worked as a traveling medical professional. Police say she's missing along with her Chevy Cobalt sedan.

"A heinous act was committed against my son," he said. "If she isn’t responsible for it, then she had an idea who may be responsible for it."

Chris Wilson's girlfriend Shawntea Hamilton.

The morning Chris was killed, police said another neighbor called to report shuffling and three 'pops.' Responding officers said they didn't see anything suspicious and nobody answered at his apartment.

Hours later, another neighbor took these photos after finding a bullet hole in her car. When she called the police she said they put two and two together and found him deceased.

"If this individual had nothing to do with it, why is she not being able to be located, why is she silent," his father said.

Cornelius says Chris went to the casino the night before he was shot, and Hamilton may have been with him.

"This was supposed to be your boyfriend, former boyfriend, whatever may have been," he said. "According to the police she was seen at the location, now she can’t be found."