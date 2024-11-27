Detroit man's fight to prove his innocence • Manhunt after 2-year-old shot • More Northern Lights

A man who was falsely accused and convicted of a horrible double homicide spent a dozen years of his life in prison. But he didn't give up. He fought against a flawed system in a case that was full of lies.

Duane Williams never thought he'd spend time in prison – let alone be sentenced to spend the rest of his life there – but that's what happened when he was convicted in a double murder and arson that changed his entire life.

Through 12 years in prison, he had one hope: that someone, someday, would listen.

"I didn't want to spend the rest of my life like that," Williams said. "Prison is like hell. I mean it really is just like hell with no escape."

It was Aug. 20, 2012 when Williams got a call from his sister. His mom's live-in boyfriend, 67-year-old Bobby Cross, and his stepson, 42-year-old Darryl Simms, were both dead in a mysterious house fire.

"I don't believe her, but I'm kind of thinking, like why would she play like this?" Williams said about that phone call.

Williams and Cross never got along and, the night of the fire, Williams said they argued and Cross pulled a shotgun. He said Cross threatened to kill him if he didn't leave. So that's what Williams did: he left and went to a friend's house Downriver.

Neighbors related to the victims told police about the heated, alcohol-fueled argument. Witness statements also showed Williams' mother, Janet Smith, even voiced fears that her son could be responsible.

"His family (was) telling police I did it, and police looking for me," Williams said.

Manhunt underway after 2-year-old injured in shooting

A manhunt is underway after a 2-year-old child was shot in the leg Tuesday evening at Jefferson Square Apartments in Detroit. Police say the child was shot through the leg and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

According to authorities, an ex-boyfriend showed up to the apartment complex with a couple of friends to allegedly move things out of his ex-girlfriend’s place. That was when they ran into the ex's new boyfriend.

Police then say an altercation led to a shoot out, but it is unknown who shot first. The child was struck during that shoot out. Police say there is a manhunt underway for 27-year-old Darius Lacey pictured below.

Police say another party that was involved in the shooting has turned themselves in.

Northern Lights viewing this week

As if the emergence of the holidays wasn't enough, much of Michigan will also have the opportunity to see the northern lights this week after NOAA's space weather forecasters reported a coronal mass ejection on Monday.

The charged particles thrown from the sun are expected to hit our atmosphere Thursday and Friday night. It's this collision that gives the aurora borealis its shimmery green and purple hues.

While potential viewing won't be likely on Thursday night, there are good odds that most of Michigan will get a glimpse on Friday.

As is the case with most northern lights viewing, anyone hoping to see the iconic colorful ribbons in the sky will have the best odds if they get away from light pollution and find a place with plenty of views of the sky.

Political consultants are unimpressed with Whitmer

The way John Sellek and Adrian Hemond see it, the current Gretchen Whitmer is not the governor of 2018. Both political consultants are unimpressed with how she is spending her final lame duck term with two years left in office.

"She was the one saying, 'I'm going to fix the roads and I'm going to fill the pot holes' and take care of the day-to-day - as she would say, these are ‘kitchen table issues,’" said Sellek. "The 2024 Gretchen Whitmer is the Doritos video and is positioning for something (political) after Michigan."

Currently, the governor is in Spain, meeting with business leaders and trying to bring supply chain jobs to the state, according to a news release from her office.

But with the days of Democratic control of the legislature dwindling, Hemond is wondering why she isn't using the precious few weeks of lawmaking better: "What does she want to see passed before the end of the year?"

Why one local family's National Adoption Day was extra special this year

It was a day of celebration and inspiration for families across metro Detroit and the US.

Tuesday was National Adoption Day and one local family is hoping to encourage others to open their hearts and their homes. It's the season of thanks and giving, which is the perfect time for National Adoption Day. And for the Smith family, it's the next chapter after nearly six years as foster parents to these three little ones.

Eight-year-old Jacey proudly showed off her artwork during FOX 2's recent visit to the Smith home, while dad, Jeremy, helped 7-year-old John on the computer and mom, Connie, sliced apple snacks for five-year-old Princeton.

"I aged out of the foster care system myself. And my foster mom was just amazing," said Connie. "So we decided to get licensed just to pay it forward."

Daily Forecast

While the weather forecast is expected to get busy later this week, things will remain calm for the major travel days during the holiday. A cold spell is expected to bring in some lake-effect snow this Friday.

What else we're watching

The Detroit People Mover is back up and running after a multi-month track improvement project. Learn more here The Detroit Lions cut James Houston , who had a promising career during his rookie season with the team. But injuries prevented him from continuing his success. Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday "sometimes you just need a fresh start." AAA's ‘Tow to Go’ service is returning for the holidays with trucks available from Wednesday to Monday. Anyone who is too impaired to drive is welcome to call AAA for a ride within a 10-mile radius. The Detroit City Council yesterday moved forward a plan to make any solar farms in the city exempt from local zoning laws. It passed 7-2. The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting in Van Buren Township to discuss the I-94 road project that can charge cars as they drive over it. The new technology is branded as turning the road into the most advanced highway in the world.

Giraffes could gain endangered species protections under US proposal

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing that giraffes be added to the endangered species list due to their declining populations caused by poaching, habitat loss and climate change.

If passed, the protection will be for three subspecies of the northern giraffe from west, central and East Africa. The service said two species, the southern giraffe (Angolan and South African), should not be considered endangered but should be treated as a threatened subspecies.

The service is proposing to protect the following: