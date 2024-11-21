Detroit People Mover to resume operations by Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit People Mover will be back up and running in time for Thanksgiving, following several months of construction to improve the track.

Announced on social media, the people mover will be back in operation starting Nov. 27 with the first train leaving at 6:30 a.m.

A track improvement project has kept the People Mover out of commission for the past three months. The maintenance included replacing tracks at several curved areas, the third such kind of construction done in the transit option's 37-year-old history.

Construction began after Labor Day and was intended to help improve reliability.

The end result should be a quieter and smoother ride.

To kick off the return of the People Mover, it will be in operation for 36 hours of nonstop service on both Wednesday and Thursday.