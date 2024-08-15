Physical therapy is a way of life now for 24-year-old Shalone Grafton, who was badly injured while on the job two and a half years ago.

"I was working at a factory. I just got hired – been there about three days," Grafton told FOX 2.

He was training on the factory floor when another worker came out of nowhere on a forklift and crashed into his leg.

"When I looked up, I just seen a Hi-Lo coming at me, full speed," Grafton said. "I got hit, and I looked down, seen nothing but bone."

That is when Grafton's life changed forever.

Shalone Grafton after his forklift accident at work.

"My foot wasn't connected to the leg no more," he said. "At that moment I was just thinking: ‘Was this my fault? Am I ever going to walk again?’"

Life-altering accidents at the workplace occur far too often.

"Basically, their life is turned upside down at work in the split of a second," said Denzel Henderson, a doctor of physical therapy at DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan in downtown Detroit.

According to the National Safety Council, work-related medically consulted injuries totaled 4.53 million in 2022.

It is currently Safe+Sound week, which is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) campaign promoting workplace safety.

Dr. Henderson said he's seen catastrophic injuries, like Grafton's, that happen when people don't pay attention, and safety procedures aren't followed.

"It just takes a second for an injury to occur, and then it takes so much longer to bounce back from those types of accidents," Henderson said.

At the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, doctors evaluate a patient's strength, range of motion, mobility, and then set goals to get people back to where they want to be.

Shalone Grafton during rehabilitation at the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

"With time, a lot of these things do tend to get better," Henderson said. "You just kind of have to keep working, have a really good mind set towards it – that you're going to get better."

It's the kind of positive mindset that's pushed Grafton to learn to walk once again.

"Just never give up. It's going to be hard, it's a lot of hard days," Grafton said. "But as you get through the harder days, the days get easier. I definitely can say that; it's a testimony."

The 24-year-old has had ten surgeries, multiple skin grafts and still struggles with pain – but he's setting goals and surpassing them, while looking forward to playing with his nieces and nephews.

"Getting back to living a somewhat normal life again – that would be amazing," Grafton said.