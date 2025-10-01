The Brief A marijuana grow operation in Detroit voluntarily surrendered its business license after regulators identified numerous issues at the facility. Cherry Industries LLC used improper tracking, couldn't account for thousands of pounds of pot, and had contaminated product.



A marijuana establishment in Detroit gave up its business license after cannabis regulators identified numerous issues with its operation, including discrepancies of thousands of pounds of weed products and exceeding the legal plant limit.

Cherry Industries LLC could not account for 4,200 pounds of product that had been recorded in the statewide monitoring system, while 10 times that amount had not been entered into the system at all.

Cherry Industries, located at 6387 E. Nevada Street, Detroit, Michigan 48234 was named in a 16-count complaint from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The CRA visited the facility in 2023 when it uncovered dozens of problems, including possessing too many plants, improper tracking, unsanitary conditions, and packaging product contaminated with banned chemicals.

When the agency requested surveillance footage, the company requested multiple extensions to provide video before giving insufficient clips.

As part of a consent order against the facility, Cherry Industries volunteered to surrender its license permanently. It also agreed to not renew or reactivate its license at a future date.

Prior to its revocation, Cherry Industries had a Class C Grower License, which allows a facility to possess up to 1,500 plants. Regulators instead found more than 4,000 plants.

There were over 50 immature potted plants without state tracking tags, as well as another untagged mature marijuana plant.

Other violations include employee beverage containers on a table with marijuana products and failing to account for more than 41,000 pounds of wet weight from more than a hundred incomplete harvests.

The chemical Bifenthrin, which is a banned chemical residue and not allowed for use was identified during a test of some of the marijuana flower kept at the facility.

"These findings collectively demonstrate significant failures in regulatory compliance, product tracking, safety standards, and operational transparency," the CRA said in a news release.

Michigan keeps track of two lists of individuals excluded from operating in the state. One individuals who voluntarily excluded themselves from the state's marijuana business license list.

The other is the involuntary exclusion list, which includes individuals the state has targeted for removing their license.

Both can be found here.