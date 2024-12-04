Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces run for governor of Michigan

After announcing his plans not to run again, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan shared his next steps - running for governor of Michigan.

Duggan said Wednesday that he will run as an independent candidate in 2026.

"I'm not running to be the Democrats' governor or the Republicans' governor. I'm running to be your governor," Duggan said. "The political fighting and the nonsense that once held back Detroit is too often what we’re seeing across Michigan today. The current system forces people to choose sides—not find solutions. It’s time to change that. I intend to bring together Democrats, Republicans and Independents—and our young people, far too many of whom have given up on our political system—together to move Michigan forward."

Duggan's term as mayor ends next year.

Duggan, 66, is credited by many for leading Detroit after it emerged from bankruptcy to become a thriving, more vibrant city. He formally announced his intentions in a video released Wednesday morning but discussed his future before that with The Associated Press. He hopes to succeed popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited under Michigan law.

"What we’ve done in Detroit is something we can do across Michigan. I am convinced it’s the partisanship that’s stopping us from making real change in our education system and enacting the transformation we need to inspire our young people to see a future for themselves that doesn’t require leaving Michigan. I believe Michigan’s largest export is no longer our automobiles – it’s our young people," said Duggan. "It will take drastic change to build an economy with real opportunities to retain talent."

Once Duggan's mayoral duties wrap up, he says he wants to spend time traveling the state to hear what Michigan residents want from the next governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.