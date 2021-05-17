Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to introduce interim police chief Monday afternoon

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and members of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners will introduce an interim police chief to replace retiring chief James Craig, who will leave his post on June 1.

The City of Detroit called a 2 p.m. press conference to announce an interim police chief, who will fill the role until a permanent replacement is selected. While the interim chief is in charge, the board of police commissioners will search to identify a list of candidates for Duggan to make a final selection. That must then be confirmed by the Detroit City Council.

Craig announced his retirement a week ago, on Monday, May 10, and said he would retire from the department effective June 1.

News of Craig's retirement leaked Friday night when sources told FOX 2 first that Craig would retire with eyes on a state-wide office, reportedly governor, according to FOX 2 sources.

Craig did not confirm his intentions to run for office but did say he's considered it and was not being forced out of the role.

Craig has been the police chief since 2013 when he was appointed to the position by the role by then Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr.