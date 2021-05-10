Detroit Police Chief James Craig to hold Monday afternoon press conference, expected to retire

Detroit Police Chief James Craig has called a 2 p.m. press conference on Monday, May 10, where he's expected to announce his retirement from the Detroit Police Department while reportedly considering a run for Governor of Michigan.

News of Craig's retirement leaked Friday night when sources told FOX 2 first that Craig would retire with eyes on a state-wide office, reportedly governor, according to FOX 2 sources.

While Craig is expected to announce his retirement during the Monday event, he's not expected to announce his intentions for running for office for at least another week or two.

Could Craig, who many believe would run as a Republican, gain support in the largely Democratic city of Detroit where conservatives often poll poorly? Would a police chief be able to garner support among those skeptical of law enforcement? How might a conservative base respond to someone who has spent years in Detroit?

The Chief's decision has added a new dimension to statewide politics. Republicans hadn't secured a candidate they believed could challenge incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in next year's gubernatorial race.

But as Politico reported this weekend, Craig had met with several leaders of the Michigan Republican Party recently, including Chair Ron Weiser. That could indicate a large field of potential support could be waiting for Craig if he were to run.

Before taking the Detroit job, Craig was Cincinnati’s chief starting in 2011 after being hired in 2009 to lead the Portland, Maine, police department. Craig served 28 years in Los Angeles after starting his police career as an officer in Detroit in 1977.

Craig, 64, has railed against the numbers of illegal guns on Detroit streets while being an outspoken proponent of the Second Amendment. Following a number of justifiable shootings or those done in self-defense, Craig said in 2014 that Detroit residents had the right to arm themselves as a form of protection.

"Detroiters are fed up," he said at the time. "They’re fed up with violence. I’m not encouraging violence, and in fact, I’m about the business of identifying those violent perpetrators that carry illegal guns."

He also has pushed back against rhetoric calling for cities to defund police departments following last May’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Detroit was an exception to the violent protests around the U.S. a year ago after Floyd’s death, but the city was sued by activists who said officers used excessive force to keep protesters in line.