Detroit measles case confirmed in 4-year-old child

The Detroit Health Department is warning residents about possible exposure to measles after a 4-year-old was identified by officials this week.

The case was confirmed on April 9 and the family is now isolating due to the incident, the health department said. Possible exposure sites include an urgent care on Springwells, a pharmacy on West Vernor, and an emergency room at Childrens' Hospital of Michigan on Beaubien.

Measles is highly contagious and its presence in the community is a concern for doctors and hospitals as it can spread to individuals who haven't been vaccinated easily.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and were in the three areas at the time the infected person was present is asked to contact their doctor for guidance. They should also monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 21 days.

The sites and times of potential exposures include:

Acadian Urgent Care, 2117 Springwells, Detroit, April 1, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Rite Health Pharmacy, 5851 West Vernor, Detroit, April 1, 1:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Emergency Room, Beaubien Blvd., Detroit, April 3, 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Even though it is highly contagious, measles is preventable with the help of a vaccine. It spreads with direct person-to-person contact, as well as through the air.

"While this case appears to be a single isolated case at this time, we want everyone to be aware that measles is so contagious that 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected. Infected people can spread measles before noticing any symptoms, including four days before and four days after the rash appears," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo.

The confirmation comes after other measles cases were reported around the state, including in Wayne, Washtenaw, and Oakland counties.