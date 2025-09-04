Detroit Medical Center nurse accused in multiple sexual assault cases

The Brief A nurse at Sinai Grace Hospital has been accused in two sexual assault cases. One case involving a porta potty and another allegedly occurred while he was on the job. He was given a $50,000 personal bond and must wear a GPS tether.



According to the prosecutor’s office, Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios has been arraigned on both cases. In one case, Figueroa-Berrios allegedly forced a woman into a porta potty and assaulted her, resulting in a $100,000 cash surety bond.

The 47-year-old from Wayne was in court today on a separate case, charged with three counts of felony Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree and two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree.

A woman taken to Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit for medical treatment is the alleged victim. In court on Thursday, it was revealed that back in early May, the victim came in due to severe alcohol intoxication.

He was given a $50,000 personal bond in the second case and must wear a GPS tether, with no contact with the victim, among other restrictions. According to information given in court, he has been on leave because of the allegations.

Investigators tell FOX 2 they are working to keep the case quiet because they are looking at the nurse for other possible cases.