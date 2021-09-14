Detroit memorial planned for Mudgie's owner Greg Mudge

article

A memorial will be held Sunday in memory of Greg Mudge, the owner of Detroit's popular Mudgie's Deli.

Mudge died Sept. 5 at 46 years old.

His memorial will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Dean Savage Park. The Detroit Party Marching Band and Gabriel Brass Band will lead a march to Mudgie's in Corktown, where the Monsignor of Most Holy Trinity will speak at 1 p.m.

After, there will be food and music from DJs outside of the deli. Attendees are asked to bring masks in case the event is crowded.

The event will end at 7 p.m.