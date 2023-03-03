Detroit Metro Airport closes due to winter storm

As Metro Detroit is being hit hard from a winter storm, those with scheduled flights are out of luck Friday night.

Detroit Metro Airport tweeted that due to the deteriorating weather conditions, it is temporarily closed.

"Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport," the airport tweeted at 7:30 p.m.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the storm will be building to as much as two inches of snow per hour - especially in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. It is expected to taper off after midnight.

All of southeastern Michigan is under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph coupled with heavy snow will create zero visibility on the roads.

