Expand / Collapse search

Live Metro Detroit road conditions as winter storm gets stronger this evening

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Snow falling Friday is expected to make for a tricky commute in the evening.

Check the latest weather forecast here.

Weather Authority Lori Pinson says the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. time frame we will be getting as much as one inch of snow per hour.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the storm will be building to as much as two inches of snow per hour - especially in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. It is expected to taper off after midnight - although the winter storm warning isn't set to expire until 4 a.m.

Traffic update for 5:30

Heavy snow is slowing down travel across the area - here's the latest.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph coupled with heavy snow will create low-visibility conditions.

Some areas may also see glazing of ice on roads. See below for the Live Traffic Map.

Download the FOX 2 Weather App HERE.

As snow picks up, rush hour drive home gets messier

Drive times are getting longer as conditions are getting worse on the roads.

Live traffic map:

Live MDOT road updates: