Live Metro Detroit road conditions as winter storm gets stronger this evening

Snow falling Friday is expected to make for a tricky commute in the evening.

Weather Authority Lori Pinson says the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. time frame we will be getting as much as one inch of snow per hour.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the storm will be building to as much as two inches of snow per hour - especially in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. It is expected to taper off after midnight - although the winter storm warning isn't set to expire until 4 a.m.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph coupled with heavy snow will create low-visibility conditions.

Some areas may also see glazing of ice on roads. See below for the Live Traffic Map.

