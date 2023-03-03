Winter storm bears down across SE Michigan, power outages begin to climb

Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning and for most of Friday, things remained quiet. But this afternoon all of that changed as the storm system began rolling through Metro Detroit dumping a heavy winter mix throughout.

The visibility is going down to nearly zero across the area, with snowfall totals expected to be 6 to 8 inches in Wayne County, and 8 to 12 inches to the northwest on bordering counties like Oakland and Macomb.

Power outages are expected with this storm, as DTE Energy currently has 54,000 customers out of service. Check the outage map here. Go here to find the DTE Outage Center for reporting outages and downed lines.

"It's Mother Nature you just have to be prepared for it," said Gene Washington. "I suppose you have to drive for yourself and everyone else when you out in this type of weather."

The storm warning will be in effect for all of SE Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The Road Commission for Oakland County doing everything possible to clear roads and keep drivers in the county safe.

"We expect to be out all afternoon, all evening, all night, and into tomorrow morning for the cleanup as well," said Craig Bryson.

Bryson says the timing of this weather event works in the road commission’s favor.

"The good thing is, this is a Friday evening," he said. "If we can get through the rush hour tonight, there’s no rush hour tomorrow morning and that’s a huge benefit.

"It allows us to have all night long to battle the storm and clean up tomorrow."

Roads were treated in preparation for this weather event.

"We spray liquid brine onto the paved surfaces ahead of time and that helps delay the formation of ice when freezing rain or snow comes," he said.

And no matter how much snow falls..crews for the Road Commission say they’re ready.

"We’re anticipating somewhere between 80 and 100 trucks out this afternoon and probably that same number overnight into tomorrow morning," Bryson said.

For real-time traffic updates including an interactive map go to the FOX 2 Traffic page here.



