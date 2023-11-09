Detroit microcinema featuring bar, continuous movies opens soon in former Lost River space

Watch movies with a drink and food at Detroit's newest microcinema, Fourth Wall.

Fourth Wall will show movies with the sound on continuously in a space designed to be casual and communal. A soft open is planned for Nov. 16.

The film-focused space at 15421 Mack Ave. will also feature several partnerships and collaborations, including food from Gajiza Dumplins on Thursdays through Sundays and double features from nonprofit Cinema Lamont on Sundays. A full cocktail bar will also be available upstairs at the sister bar, Apartment Disco.

Entry is free, and reservations are not needed.

Art by Detroit artists will adorn the space, including muralist Ouizi and photographer Jon DeBoer.

In addition to in-bar screenings, Fourth Wall will present films at various locations around Detroit, including its current monthly film series that is co-presented with Cinema Lamont in the game room at the Foundation Hotel. Fourth Wall also plans to add a one-screen theater near the bar location next year.

A full list of films, food, and artwork will be posted on the Fourth Wall website before the soft opening.

Fourth Wall will be open Thursdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Fridays 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturdays from noon to 2 a.m.

Owners Matt Mergener and Kar Green plan to expand the bar and programming with community screenings, festivals, guest speakers, and more next year.