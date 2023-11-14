Detroit mom arrested after baby found unresponsive and shivering on Florida beach

article

A Detroit mom was arrested in Florida after authorities said she left her baby on a beach in Florida and the child was found "unresponsive" and "cold to the touch".

Shamika Mitchell, 37, was arrested by deputies in Daytona Beach on a felony charge of child neglect as authorities said she left her 1-year-old boy on the beach.

Officials said Mitchell was in her car last Friday with the baby with three other children when she walked off with her 1-year-old son. She came back and did not have the baby with her.

Mitchell's teenage son asked where his brother was and she said she had given the baby to hsi father after meeting up with him at a nearby convenience store. But her son wasn't said it didn't make sense because the father of the child lived in Detroit, according to the affidavit.

The baby was ultimately found on the beach with four witnesses who were trying to warm up the the "unresponsive" child, deputies said. They removed his wet diaper in an attempt to warm and dry him, according to an incident report.

The deputy took the child – who was "shivering" and had "an elevated pulse" – to the inside of his patrol car and worked to warm the child until medical personnel arrived.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the baby's condition is unknown.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) took custody of the three other children for the night. They were later handed over to their grandparents who traveled from Michigan to Florida to get them.

Mitchell remains in the Volusia County Jail on a $50,000 bond.