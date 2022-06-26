Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old boy found in freezer

article

The mother of the 3-year-old who was found in a freezer by Detroit police officers is expected to be arraigned Sunday at the 36th District Court.

On June 24 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on a child. The officers found the 3-year-old's body in the freezer, police said.

31-year-old Azuradee France was identified as the mother of the deceased 3-year-old. The boy's death was determined to be a homicide by the medical examiner.

Azuradee France; mom of 3-year-old found in freezer (photo shared with FOX 2 by family)

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged France with First-Degree Child Abuse as well as Torture and Concealing the death of an individual. She is expected to be arraigned in the 36th District Court today.

"The alleged facts in this, in this case, have astounded even the seriously jaded. Our children continue to be at risk - not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The case is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

