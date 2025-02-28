The Brief A 41-year-old Detroit mom was held without bond on first-degree murder and child abuse charges Friday Brandee Pierce allegedly smothered her son before burying him in a shallow grave in her backyard The defendant was arrested in Georgia on an unrelated charge involving her surviving son before being extradited back to Michigan



A Detroit mom was held without bond in connection with the death of her 9-year-old son that prosecutors say was strangled by the defendant before being buried in the backyard of a home late last year.

Brandee Pierce, 41, was held without bond after the magistrate called her a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Big picture view:

Pierce stood mute and through her attorney entered a not-guilty plea Friday morning during her arraignment in the 36th District Court.

She was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of an individual.

The magistrate remanded Pierce to the court, denying her bond after hearing arguments from an assistant Wayne County prosecutor who gave horrific details about the final moments her son was alive.

"The facts of this case are nothing short of egregious. Zemar King was a 9-year-old child who was treated like he was a piece of garbage," prosecutor Tina Ripley said.

According to Ripley, evidence shows Child Protective Services met with Pierce and her son in April 2024 after a hospital visit and were told by Zemar that his mom chokes him and "wants to kill him."

In October, Pierce allegedly ordered a shovel and wagon from Walmart before digging a hole behind her garage in her backyard, the prosecutor said.

On Oct. 24, Ripley said Pierce smothered Zemar and he turned blue. She then bound his arms and legs and buried him in the hole, the prosecutor said.

"The callousness with which the defendant treated Zemar cannot be understated," said Ripley.

Pierce's defense attorney said the defendant has no income, is not employed, and suffers from disorders. He did not specify which.

The backstory:

Pierce was first arrested during an investigation in Georgia last December for an unrelated matter concerning her surviving son. Detroit police were notified of the case.

On Jan. 6, Detroit police were dispatched to a home in the 19700 block of Woodingham for reports of human remains being found in a shallow grave.

Pierce was arrested by deputies from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia on Jan. 10 in connection with the death of her son.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Pierce fatally assaulted her son around Oct. 24. She abandoned the home where she allegedly buried her son in early November, fleeing to Georgia.

What's next:

Pierce had two court dates scheduled, a probable cause conference on March 7 and a preliminary exam on March 13.