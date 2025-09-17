Detroit mother catches couple in the middle of sex act in her yard

The Brief A Detroit mom confronted a couple who were doing sex acts on her yard in broad daylight. It happened right in Malayah Mills' yard where she says a sex worker and her customer pulled up.



A confrontation occurred between a Detroit mom and a couple who didn't seem to care who was around while they were engaging in intimate activities in broad daylight.

It happened right in Malayah Mills' yard where she says a sex worker and her customer pulled up, and he exposed himself, right in view of her and her kids.

"I just literally had my son's party here two weekends ago; you can see the balloons," said Mills. "I walked right up, and they looked as scared to see me as I was to see them. He got out of here so fast."

Just as Mills was getting her 7-year-old to school Tuesday morning, an SUV pulled into her yard, with a driver inside receiving services.

Mills was about to put an end to the so-called "car-date."

Even a daycare was within an eyeshot of the car-date. Malayah lives near Schoolcraft and Wyoming and says this area on the west side is known for sex workers.

"They were trying to clean up the activity around here, and then when they caught the commissioner doing the same thing in the car, they caught him a couple of blocks around on Schoolcraft and Meyers. That’s right down the street; that was two years ago," said Mills.

In a similar story, former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson was caught in the act and called it all a misunderstanding.

Mills took that video in part for the police, and she plans to file a report this week.