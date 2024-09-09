Expand / Collapse search

Detroit mother charged after 3-year-old shoots self in head with unsecured gun

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  September 9, 2024 12:58pm EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother is charged with violating Michigan's safe storage gun law after her 3-year-old son shot himself with a gun he found in her Detroit home last week.

Tiara Shardae Taylor, 38, is facing a felony charge of violating the safe storage law resulting in injury after the Friday shooting. Police said the boy found the unsecured firearm on a dresser and shot himself in the head around 4 p.m. in the 11400 block of Saint Patrick.

Detroit Police Chief James White said there was a lockbox in the home, but the gun was not in the box. 

"This is another case that illustrates the tragic consequences of failure to secure a weapon.  Children shooting themselves is completely avoidable if people will secure their weapons," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Taylor was given a $250,000 personal bond and is due back in court Sept. 17.

Under the safe storage law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail. However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.

Since her child was hurt, Taylor was charged with a felony.

