Detroit mother charged in fatal I-75 crash that ejected 4-year-old son

She was involved in a crash that killed her four-year-old child, and now a Detroit mother is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Shaniqua Baskin was driving her son Ja’Quavious King-Baskin, unrestrained, in the backseat when her brakes stopped working. She crossed over the median on I-75 near I-94 in Detroit, hitting another car. Ja’Quavious was ejected and was later found lying on the highway when Michigan State Police got there.

At the scene, Baskin failed a field sobriety test. Her blood alcohol test results could determine possible charges. Baskin's 6-year-old daughter was taken away from her by Child Protective Services after the accident.

"I’m (shaken) up, I have my child on the ground – of course I can’t walk a straight line. I can barely breathe," Baskin said. "Anybody that know Shaniqua, they know Shaniqua doesn’t drink at all."

Featured article



Nothing has come out yet about her blood alcohol content after the crash. Meanwhile, investigators say Baskin knowingly drove her car with bad brakes with her child not properly restrained. On Friday, she was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second degree child abuse. She was given a large bond of $20,000 in cash.

"I think it’s a lot with a first degree child abuse. I think it’s a lot," said defense attorney Todd Perkins. "I’m at a loss for words. I mean when is a lawyer at a loss for words?"

Perkins is not involved in this case but tries almost all of his cases in 36th district court, where Baskin was charged. He says she’s being overcharged.

"Based upon the press release that I’m looking at right now, this is not a criminal act," he said. "It has to be conduct that was reasonably foreseeable that the outcome would be what it was that’s reasonably foreseeable."

There is a bond re-determination hearing next week, where Perkins thinks she’ll get a personal bond, then released as the case moves forward.

"This is a horrific set of circumstances which this young lady is going to live with for the rest of her life," he said.

There are no additional charges against Baskins as of Nov. 15 for impaired driving even after failing her field sobriety test after the crash.