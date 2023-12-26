Detroit mother found dead by 11-year-old daughter; police investigate

A 43-year-old mother was found dead in her Detroit residence on Tuesday; her body was discovered by her 11-year-old daughter.

Quana Foster's death is being investigated by the Detroit police homicide division. However, details remain unclear.

"Today her job said she (was) ‘no call no show.’ I stay down the street, so I came down here to check on her," said the father of Foster's kids, Armond Bohanen. "She’s the mother of my 2 kids."

Concerned, Bohanen visited Foster's home on Telegraph Road between Seven and Eight Mile with their 11-year-old daughter.

After knocking on her door with no response, Bohanen hoisted the child in through an open window – only to find Foster dead on her bedroom floor, covered up.

"Everything was torn up in there," Bohanen said. "Christmas gifts is gone, everything, TV… She had cameras on her house, they’re gone."

Her relatives are distraught and in a state of shock.

"I talked to her like Wednesday. That’s the last time I talked to her," Bohanen said. "Her boyfriend’s gone. Her car’s gone and everything. We can’t find him… His phone's going to voicemail."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police will continue to investigate. Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.