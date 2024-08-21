Detroit mulch fire could burn for several days, firefighters say

A mulch fire burning on Detroit's west side could take days to fully extinguish, according to firefighters.

The fire at Detroit Mulch on Prairie Street near Lyndon and Livernois started Tuesday night. Crews continued to battle large flames Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke from the fire has led to calls from areas miles away from the mulch business. However, it was determined that the smoke was from the Prairie location and not other fires.

According to AirNow, areas near the fire have a Moderate level of air quality concern as the fire burns. This means that there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

As of Wednesday morning, hazmat and the water department were at the scene. The cause is currently unknown.

