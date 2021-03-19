Detroit native killed in Georgia massage parlor shooting rampage

A Detroit native was one of the eight people killed during a shooting spree Tuesday at a Georgia massage parlor.

Paul Michels grew up in Southwest Detroit and later moved to Atlanta for work.

Michels was just weeks away from turning 55 when he was killed by 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.

Robert Aaron Long

Long opened fire at several Georgia massage parlors, killing mostly Asian women. Authorities say Long may have been motivated by "sexual addiction," but the slayings have brought attention to the number of hate crimes experienced by Asian women.

Paul Michels’ brother, John, said he owned a security company. He was servicing the alarm system at Young Asian Massage when Long killed him and three others at the business.

Advertisement

Paul Michaels was killed at Young Asians Massage in Georgia.

John Michels said he forgives Long for what he did.

"We are Catholic. That helps with the soul," he said. "Even though part of me doesn't want to, and I'm angry, I still get more peace by forgiving the man for what he did."