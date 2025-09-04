Detroit neighbor describes discovering skeletal remains next door

The Brief A Detroit neighbor told FOX 2 he thought the strong odor coming from the home next door had been a dead dog. He later discovered it was a human head, calling police.



The neighbor who made a disturbing discovery this week told FOX 2 he initially thought the source of an odor wafting into his yard was a dead dog.

But when he poked his head over into the property next door, he instead spotted a human head.

What we know:

In the early evening of Sept. 3, Detroit police were called to a home on the northern border of the city for reports of human remains.

The neighbor who made the call told FOX 2 he had been cleaning out his driveway when he smelled a strong odor coming from the home next door.

"I could smell something, but figured it was a dead dog. Then it got stronger, then it disappeared, then it got stronger," the neighbor said. "Dogs been roaming around the house so I figured it was a dog."

But when the man, who asked to not be identified, looked next door, he instead saw a human head.

"It was crazy. There was a whole bunch of police. They taped the street off and just - I don't know."

Police were seen in the area of 8 Mile and Van Dyke for hours while assessing the scene. As of Thursday, there have been no updates into the investigation.