Detroit neighbor describes discovering skeletal remains next door
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The neighbor who made a disturbing discovery this week told FOX 2 he initially thought the source of an odor wafting into his yard was a dead dog.
But when he poked his head over into the property next door, he instead spotted a human head.
What we know:
In the early evening of Sept. 3, Detroit police were called to a home on the northern border of the city for reports of human remains.
The neighbor who made the call told FOX 2 he had been cleaning out his driveway when he smelled a strong odor coming from the home next door.
"I could smell something, but figured it was a dead dog. Then it got stronger, then it disappeared, then it got stronger," the neighbor said. "Dogs been roaming around the house so I figured it was a dog."
But when the man, who asked to not be identified, looked next door, he instead saw a human head.
"It was crazy. There was a whole bunch of police. They taped the street off and just - I don't know."
Police were seen in the area of 8 Mile and Van Dyke for hours while assessing the scene. As of Thursday, there have been no updates into the investigation.
