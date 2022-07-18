Detroit Non-profit giving away $20,000 in free gas money Monday

Metro Detroit news in gas prices comes with a two-for-one in positive stories Monday: prices are still falling and a giveaway for gas expenses is also planned for the day.

A community activist based out of Detroit that does charitable campaign drives around the country is giving away $20,000 in money for gas expenses. Beginning at 2 p.m. at an Oak Park gas station, drivers lucky enough to find the station could benefit from the giveaway.

A press conference held by Adell Kimbrough, who runs the nonprofit Prophetic World Group, will start at 1 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Eight Mile Road in Oak Park. Each car that arrives will get $40 worth of gas.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. who is a paster for a church in Detroit will be in attendance.

The giveaway comes as gas prices recorded another 18-cent drop in average prices around Michigan. They've fallen to an average of $4.63 per gallon, which is 56 cents less than last month. It's still $1.36 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying about $69 on average for a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Metro Detroit gas prices are somewhere in the middle for state average prices, with the most expensive in Marquette and the cheapest in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids. According to AAA, declining demand from fears of a recession as inflation continues to hamper the economy is putting pressure on oil prices to fall. Meanwhile, oil stocks rose.

"Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline."

The gas station is located at 13500 W. Eight Mile Road in Oak Park.