A community nonprofit from Detroit is trying to collect 10,000 disposable diapers that can be used at early childhood facilities and distributed to families in need.

Cupid's Care Diaper Drive is put on by MiSide Community Impact Network. The drive will run for the rest of February. Organizers have set up several drop-off locations around metro Detroit that people can take donations to.

Diapers are a badly-needed resource and an expensive one for families. Those on fixed incomes may struggle to pay for diapers because those purchases are not subsidized by federal programs such as Women, Infants & Children (WIC) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"This is a high need for our families and, fun fact, you cannot use WIC or SNAP benefits to get diapers," said Laura LeBlanc, executive director of philanthropy. "So for families who need them the most, there are no resources out there besides wonderful people like you who are willing to donate to causes like this."

There are 10 drop-off locations available:

MiSide Community Impact Network, 5716 Michigan Ave. in Detroit

MiEarly Years, 19176 Northrop in Detroit

McKenny Community Center, 19750 Burt Rd. in Detroit

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, 6051 Sashabaw Rd. in Clarkston

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, 3220 University Dr. in Auburn Hills

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, 1833 Coolidge Hwy. in Berkley

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, 243 W. Congress St. in Detroit

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, 4 South St. in Ortonville

Prince Valley Market, 5931 Michigan Ave., in Detroit

Sun Valley Market, 9291 Telegraph Rd. in Redford Charter Township

MiSide is also accepting monetary donations. Go to https://bit.ly/CupidsDiaperDrive for more information.