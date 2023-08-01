Detroit now accepting 2nd round of recreational marijuana business licenses

Fifty marijuana business licenses are up for grabs in Detroit.

The second round of applications for recreational marijuana businesses opened Tuesday. Available are 30 licenses for marijuana retailers, 10 licenses for micro businesses, and 10 licenses for consumption lounges.

Last December, the city announced its first 33 recreational cannabis licenses, with the first business opening the next month.

In this round, applicants have until Aug. 31 to submit proposals. Decisions will be made six to eight weeks after the deadline.

Marijuana business licenses are valid for one year, and licensees must obtain a state operating license from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency before starting operations.

