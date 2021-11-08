Detroit now hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids - when and where to find them

Detroit is now hosting vaccine clinics at two locations specifically for getting children inoculated against COVID-19, less than a week since the vaccine was approved for kids ages 5-11. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received unanimous approval from the CDC and FDA panels last week.

Parents can take their kids to the Detroit Health Department or the Northwest Activities Center Monday through Friday, as well as in the mornings Saturday for an appointment. Mayor Mike Duggan said the time slots will be longer and more accommodating for kids since getting a shot can be difficult.

Appointments made at the Detroit Health Office will be available between 4 - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Appointments made at the Northwest Activities Center will be available between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday

There are 68,000 kids in Detroit newly eligible for the vaccine. In order for them to get the shot, they'll need a parent or legal guardian to be in attendance and show a photo ID when they arrive. Parents are encouraged to set up an appointment by calling (313) 230-0505. Additionally, Detroit public schools will soon be offering vaccine clinics at school buildings on the weekends and potentially during the school day.

The events have yet to be announced.