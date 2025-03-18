Detroit nurse creates phone app for non-emergency medical help

The Brief Sonita Lewis is a nurse who has created the app RUSH, meaning Reliable Urgent Supportive Healthcare. Along with helping the patient's convenience with staying in their own homes, nurses can also pick up shifts that fits their schedule. The app is still in the testing phase but it should be live and ready to use by May or June.



With the tap of a button on our phones, we can get a ride almost anywhere.

Soon, we’ll be able to do the same thing for non-emergency healthcare.

"Why not healthcare? It's something that is really needed," said Sonita Lewis.

The backstory:

Lewis is a nurse and creator of the app — RUSH — which stands for "Reliable Urgent Supportive Healthcare."

She shared video of her app, which is still in its testing phase. It may prove to be a game-changer by having a nurse provide home health with a few clicks on its app.

Nurses can pick up shifts and patients can find help more conveniently.

"The intimacy of being in your own home," she said. "It’s between you and your nurse or your nursing professional. Sometimes we have (Certified Nursing Assistants) that may come out. You may have a loved one who just needs a bed bath; who may be bed-bound.

"You’re in your own home. It’s safer. You’re not around a bunch of other sick people, possibly catching what they may have."

During the pandemic, Lewis says she experienced nursing burnout - and she wasn’t alone.

A survey from the American Hospital Association says 62 percent of nurses faced burnout. Years later, that number has remained the same.

Lewis hopes with RUSH, that healthcare workers can continue to follow their passion with a bit more of a work-life balance.

"We want something that we can pick up without working 12, 13, 14 hours," she said.

Sonita Lewis said she expects RUSH to be online by mid-May or early June.

Check out the link here to learn more.