Detroit nursing home patients deal with no heat during freezing temperatures

When Bruce Bonkowski tried to turn on the heat at Beaconshire Nursing Center in Detroit on Friday, it didn't work.

"They just said they were going to turn the heat on and get it set to go," he said. "When you turn it on, and you turn the vent on heat you’re getting cold air."

Bonkowski said he contacted staff about the issue, and blankets were passed out.

He called the FOX 2 Problem Solvers for help when the heat still wasn't working Monday.

Beaconshire Nursing Center

Management on site would not answer our questions, and we reached out to the corporate office and are still waiting for a response Then, staff told Bonkowski he could only talk to media outside and off of the property.

"Nothing is coming out of the heaters except cold air," Bonkowski said. "Can we get someone out here to get some heat?"

While the FOX 2 team was at the nursing home, a broiler service company arrived. When we contacted city officials, they said received complaints about the broken heat.

The city will check to confirm that the heat is working at this facility. If it isn't, the owner could be issued a ticket and fines.

"My understanding is that they did order the part and the repairs are being made now," said Jessica Parker, the Chief Enforcement Officer with the Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEED).

Officials say when landlords are not responding to issues, contact BSEED.

"We’re here for you. We’re your advocate with your landlord or property owner," Parker said.





