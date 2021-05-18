Detroit offering free swimming lessons to children this summer

Detroit is offering free swimming lessons for children this summer.

Swim in the D will teach children 6-17 how to swim and provide water safety lessons.

"It’s bigger than just learning how to swim," said Keith Flournoy, the deputy director of Detroit's Parks and Recreation Division. "Water safety I think is equally important. Even if you don’t know how to swim you can still learn water safety."

The program is limited to 500 children. Flournoy hopes to expand the initiative to include six recreation centers across the

Registration begins Wednesday.



