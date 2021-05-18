Detroit offering free swimming lessons to children this summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit is offering free swimming lessons for children this summer.
Swim in the D will teach children 6-17 how to swim and provide water safety lessons.
"It’s bigger than just learning how to swim," said Keith Flournoy, the deputy director of Detroit's Parks and Recreation Division. "Water safety I think is equally important. Even if you don’t know how to swim you can still learn water safety."
The program is limited to 500 children. Flournoy hopes to expand the initiative to include six recreation centers across the
Registration begins Wednesday. Click here to register.
More info:
Advertisement
- Free swimming lessons in Brennan Pool at Rouge Park for Detroit residents age 6 to 17 (two 5-week sessions offered): Session 1: June 21, 2021 through July 24, 2021 Session 2: July 26, 2021 through August 28, 2021
- Session 1: June 21, 2021 through July 24, 2021
- Session 2: July 26, 2021 through August 28, 2021
- Classes will be one-hour long, twice a week and offered on Mondays/Wednesdays, Tuesdays/Thursdays and Fridays/Saturdays; pre-registration is required
- Participants will be grouped by age and ability with no lesson having more than 28 students per class.
- Every child will receive swim bag that comes with a swimsuit, T-shirt, and swim cap.