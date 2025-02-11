The Brief The Detroit mayor has tasked his deputy mayor and the director of the Housing and Revitalization Department with reviewing the agency's homeless outreach services Two children died from apparent hypothermia while sleeping in a van that was parked overnight at a casino in Detroit Police say the van stopped working sometime during the night, leading to the family of seven living in dangerously cold temperatures



The Detroit mayor has tasked his deputy and the housing department director with a complete review of the city's homeless outreach strategy after two kids died from apparent hypothermia on Monday.

The kids, ages 2 and 9 years old, were staying in a van with their family in the parking structure of a Detroit casino. According to the mayor, there were family shelter beds available a few miles away from the casino where the family could have stayed.

Big picture view:

The Detroit mayor is looking for a complete review of how the city coordinates its homeless services and ensures anyone struggling with a lack of shelter can get an available bed.

Over the next 14 days, deputy mayor Melia Howard and Housing & Revitalization Department director Julie Schneider will gather information on both the delivery of services and coordination of connecting unhoused people with those resources.

The mayor said the city will "dramatically expand" its outreach visits to sites where homeless families are living.

"We have to put eyes on these families experiencing homelessness with our professional outreach workers. We have to get them physically there and get an immediate, response," said Duggan.

Dig deeper:

The mayor called the deaths of two kids a "terrible day in Detroit" that was made all the more tragic because shelter and available beds were open and available just a few miles from where the family was staying.

"It brings home the point that having services available doesn't mean much if residents that need them don't know how to access them," said Duggan.

Previously, the city had contact with the family amid struggles to secure stable housing.

On Tuesday, the mayor confirmed the city had last been in contact with family in November when they reached out, concerned they would soon not have a place to live.

Duggan said "no resolution was reached" to secure them a place to live at that time, and they never had any further contact with the family.

Detroit recently expanded its available shelters by adding 400 available beds for those in need of a place to stay overnight. Another drop-in center was opened that included 100 more beds.

What we don't know:

Police told FOX 2 the vehicle had run out of gas sometime after the van had parked at the casino, but it's unclear when.

The family's mother also told police they were homeless - however, it's unclear what circumstances led to their living status or how long the family had been without shelter.

Police did confirm a criminal investigation "has to" happen due to the tragic outcome. Whether any charges come from the case is uncertain.

Local perspective:

City officials are doubling efforts to ensure families know about available resources for those struggling with homelessness.

Among the services that families can use include warming centers that are open throughout the day. There is also the Detroit Housing Network, which acts as a hotline that can connect people to resources.

In addition to calling 911, there are also nonprofits that offer their own respite from the extreme weather.

The hotline is available during the day until 6 p.m. at 866-313-2520. If someone needs help after hours, the mayor is asking them to call the local police precinct for help.

