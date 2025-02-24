The Brief Cleanup in Southwest Detroit continues after a massive transmission line broke and flooded an area containing nearly 400 homes So far the city of Detroit has cleaned more than 40 homes with dozens more scheduled to be cleaned Monday There are also community resources like food and shelter being made available to those impacted by last week's flooding



Cleanup continues in a Southwest Detroit have hundreds of homes were impacted by a transmission line that broke last week, flooding basements, streets, and leaving feet of water standing next to properties.

Cleanup is ongoing with the streets now covered in debris that was leftover and damaged by the flooding.

What we know:

Piles of water-damaged appliances, trashed beds, soaked clothes, and more line the streets of Southwest Detroit after a neighborhood with hundreds of homes was flooded last week.

Seven days ago, standing water several feet high had submerged parked cars and filled basements to the ceiling.

On Monday, the director of the General Services Department said they had cleared out 27 basements while the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department had gone through 20 units.

Both departments had at least 20 more homes that each had planned to clean, according to Crystal Perkins.

What we don't know:

The timetable for getting everyone back into their homes with working heat and hot water is unclear.

Perkins said the "ideal" time span would be six weeks, but that could depend on how long repairs take.

What you can do:

Anyone that needs food or toiletries will find resources provided through a partnership with Forgotten Harvest.

"We’re gonna provide fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, canned goods like rice potatoes for all the people affected by the flooding," said Guadalupe Lara, director of the Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development nonprofit.

Donations from Meijer, Amazon, Walmart were also made available.