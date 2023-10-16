Detroit Pizza Pass: Eat pizza and earn prizes through new initiative

Eat pizza, try new spots, and earn prizes while doing so.

Visit Detroit recently launched the Detroit Pizza Pass, a digital pass featuring more than a dozen pizza spots. Visit the pizza places in the city and Metro Detroit to earn points toward prizes such as hats, aprons, shirts, and stickers.

This pass is free and does not require an app to access it.

Participating pizza places include Buddy's Pie Sci, Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, PizzaPapalis, and more.

"As the originator of Detroit-style pizza, we're excited to be a part of this new Detroit Pizza Pass program, and to be helping enthusiasts celebrate all things pizza in Detroit," said Michelle Mullen, the director of marketing for Buddy's Pizza. "Detroit's amazing pizza legacy and its current, vibrant scene are things to honor and experience, and we're happy to play our part in both."

Find the pass here.

Watch FOX 2 News Live