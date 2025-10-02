Detroit playground murder suspects due in court after 4-year-old, 18-year-old killed

The Brief Brandon Ware and William Wheeler have preliminary examinations scheduled for Thursday morning stemming from a shooting that killed two people, including a young boy. The men are accused of a drive-by shooting at Skinner Playground in Detroit. Police said the men allegedly opened fire at the park because they thought someone one of the suspects had a fight with was there.



Two men are due in court Thursday morning after allegedly shooting and killing a 4-year-old and an 18-year-old man at a Detroit park over the summer.

Brandon Ware, 18, and William Wheeler, 19, are scheduled for preliminary examinations at 9:30 a.m.

Ware and Wheeler were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count assault with intent to murder, two counts discharge from a vehicle causing death, one count discharge from a vehicle causing serious injury, and five counts of felony firearms for the June 27 shooting.

The backstory:

Samir Grubbs, 4, was playing with his siblings at Skinner Playground in the area of Dutchess Street and Morang Avenue at 6:12 p.m. June 27 when he was struck by a bullet and killed. Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey, 18, was also shot and killed, while a 17-year-old victim was wounded.

Police said the shooting near Denby High School stemmed from a fight involving Ware and another person aboard a Detroit bus. According to police, Ware was wearing a ski mask, which had been pulled off his head by a man on the bus.

After this fight, Ware got off the bus on Riad Street and allegedly got into a truck driven by Wheeler. The pair then drove to the park and started because they thought the person involved in the fight was there. However, none of the victims knew each otehr.

Ware and Wheeler fled after the shooting, police said, but were caught a few days later.

What they're saying:

Shelmonson-Bey's father, Joseph Shelmonson, said he was told that his son threw himself in front of the bullets to try to protect others.

"My son was helpful to a lot of people. He loved to help," he said, remembering his son, who was into photography.

Grubbs' mother also spoke to FOX 2 after her son, the youngest of six children, was killed.

"Everybody just gravitated to him," Jasmine Grubbs said. "He was everybody’s little man."