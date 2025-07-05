Two charged in Detroit playground drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old

The Brief Two males have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed two people, including a 4-year-old boy, near Denby High School on June 27. Brandon Ware, 18, and William, 19, were arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Detroit Police Department. The shooting killed 4-year-old Samir Grubbs and 18-year-old Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey.



Two teenage suspects have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed two people, including a 4-year-old boy, near Denby High School in Detroit last month, the Wayne County prosecutor announced Saturday.

Brandon Ware, 18, and William Wheeler, 19, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count assault with intent to murder, two counts discharge from a vehicle causing death, one count discharge from a vehicle causing serious injury, and five counts felony firearm charges.

Brandon Ware (left) and William Wheeler.

Police said Samir Grubbs, 4, and Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey, 18, were both shot and killed, and a third 17-year-old victim was wounded in the June 27 shooting.

"This is truly an American tragedy, and hopefully it is not one that will have a chilling effect on children simply wanting to play outdoors," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

What they're saying:

Detroit police said officers were dispatched to Dutchess Street and Morang Avenue for a shooting that occurred at Skinner Playfield, a park near Denby High School.

Police said the shooting allegedly occurred after an earlier altercation on a bus that resulted in a male taking Ware’s ski mask off his head.

Ware allegedly got off the bus on Riad Street and later rode in a truck driven by Wheeler. Investigators say the two drove to Dutchess Street, where Ware fired at people in the park he believed were involved in the bus incident.

The shooting killed Shelmonson-Bey who was unarmed, and Grubbs, who was at the park with his mom and four siblings.

Samir Grubbs (left) and Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey.

Ware and Wheeler fled the scene in the truck, police said.

The two victims were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The surviving male was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

None of the victims knew each other.

An investigation by Detroit police led to Ware and Wheeler being arrested on Wednesday. They were arraigned Saturday.