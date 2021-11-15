Detroit plaza to be named after Tuskegee Airman as he celebrates 100th birthday

Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson helped win two wars.

Now, the Detroit native is being honored in his hometown.

Jefferson spent his 100th birthday in Rouge Park, at a spot where he spent time as a child. The city is rededicating the Jefferson Airfield in the park. A new plaza and statue of Jefferson will also soon be there in his honor.

"This is a Detroiter who flew model airplanes on this field that now bears his name - grew up to be a world-class pilot - and helped save the world - and I don't use those words lightly - Lt. Col. Jeff, you helped save the world and I'm so glad to know you," said Rochelle Riley, director of Arts and Culture in Detroit.

The hope is that the space will inspire more children to fly model airplanes and take an interest in flight, just like Jefferson and other Tuskegee Airmen dreamt to do, only to face racism, discrimination, and segregation in the military.

Jefferson flew 18 missions escorting bombers during his military service. At one point he was shot down and was a prisoner of war.