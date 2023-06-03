Detroit Police: 2 killed after car crashes into pole, driver flees on foot

article

The driver of a deadly car crash fled from the scene on foot this morning.

Detroit Police say the driver of a car hit a pole at Grand River Avenue and Codding Street on the city's northwest side.

Investigators say the driver exited the crashed car and fled on foot. Two passengers in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were both killed in the crash.

Police have no information on the driver at this time. The investigation is ongoing.