Detroit Police: 3 men fatally shot in unrelated shootings on Father's Day

The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated fatal shootings on the city's east side Sunday.

Holcomb and Sylvester Shooting

Detroit Police say a man was fatally shot near Holcomb Street and Sylvester Street after midnight.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. The shooting suspect is also unknown, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clay Street Shooting

Detroit Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Clay St just before 1 a.m.

Investigators say an altercation occurred at the location and an unknown suspect fired shots. A 29-year-old man was struck and fatally wounded, police said.

Officials didn't say if they had anyone in custody. No suspect information was given.

Grandy Street Shooting

The Detroit Police Department says a man was found fatally shot in a car on the city's east side.

He was found around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Grandy St, near Mack Avenue and Chene Street.

Police didn't have any information on the victim or a possible suspect. Investigators didn't say who the vehicle belonged to.

The investigation is ongoing.

