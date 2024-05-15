Zion Foster trial: Testimony resumes after salacious texts, search history revealed in court

The murder trial of Jaylin Brazier resumes Wednesday after salacious text messages and internet searches made by the defendant were revealed during court testimony on Tuesday.

Pornography and suggestive messages between Brazier and the victim Zion Foster were among the exhibits shown to the jury on the seventh day of trial. A forensic pathologist was also called to the stand to discuss Foster's health records where she detailed drugs that she had been prescribed and illnesses she had been diagnosed with.

Based on years of data, there is only one condition that Foster suffered that could have killed her suddenly, which was asthma. But even that comes with some signs of struggle before someone might die.

You can watch our gavel-to-gavel coverage in the player above, on FOX2Detroit.com, and FOX 2's YouTube channel. Brazier's trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He's charged with killing the Eastpointe teen who went missing in January 2022.

"So it's the antithesis of falling asleep. I mean, you are struggling to breathe. You're breathing fast. You know, if you have your inhalers, you are using it. I think to every person observing someone in an asthma attack, it's clear that something is wrong and going on," said pathologist Leigh Hlavaty.

Brazier, who has already been convicted for lying to police, has contended he and Foster were smoking marijuana when she died suddenly. He admitted he panicked and dumped her body in a dumpster.

Wednesday morning's trial started with attorneys discussing certain pieces of testimony that have come up over the past few days and how the jury will consider them. We expect to hear more about that during jury instructions.

10:14 a.m. Michael Solberg from Wayne County Sheriff's Office

The 31st witness to testify was Michael Solberg with internal affairs at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Part of Solberg's job is to monitor phone calls made by inmates inside the jail.

Solberg said officers are able to trace phone calls made by inmates – based on PINs assigned to the inmates.

As part of the investigation, Solberg searched for phone numbers placed by inmates in the jail. He testified that Brazier made hundreds of phone calls in the Wayne County Jail. He also placed many phone calls to his now ex-girlfriend, Katrina Smith.

Additionally, other inmates' accounts were used to make phone calls as well.

A total of seven phone calls that were made from the Wayne County Jail – dating back to Aug. 9, 2023 – were played in court.

The first call was between Brazier and Smith. Smith is expressing concern about being subpoenaed while Brazier urges her to calm down.

In the second call played, Brazier tells Smith she's going to be used by the prosecution in the case against him.

"Since he don't have nothing, he's going to use me to get you?" Smith asked.

In January of 2024, Brazier made another call from the jail to Smith. He urges Smith not to be at the trial.

"As good as you can, don't be there," he said.

10 a.m. - Detective Erik Franti returns to the stand

Franti was on the stand at the end of the day on Tuesday to discuss the adult websites that Brazier was accessing on his phones. The adult websites included the terms ‘black cousin’, which Brazier had typed in himself.

This was determined by the URL, which included ‘?k=’ in the URL. Franti said that determined that Brazier had searched for the terms and for videos posted in the past 3 months

The prosecution finished questions and the defense started. Brian Brown questioned when Franti accessed the URL and what he learned – which Franti said was Tuesday night. This was after he took the stand for the beginning of his testimony.

"Why would you do the analysis before yesterday or last night on this particular information?" Brown asked.

Franti said he had other cases to work on.

He also said he learned that ‘?k=’ means keywords by Googling the term ‘What does question mark K equals mean in a URL’.

Brown questioned whether Franti didn't do a more thorough review of Brazier's phone and sites visits. Franti maintained he did as was asked of him.

What happened to Zion Foster?

Foster was last seen by her mom, Ciera Milton, on Jan. 4, 2022.

Milton said Foster was picked up by her cousin at his home in Detroit to smoke marijuana. Milton said Foster texted her later saying she was coming home, but never did. When she started searching and couldn't find her, she went to Eastpointe Police and then Detroit Police, who eventually went to Brazier's home in Detroit and talked to him.

Foster's phone last pinged in Detroit – which is what prompted Detroit Police to show up at Brazier's door.

Milton recalls Brazier telling her "he hadn’t seen or been in contact with her 'for three years' which is impossible when you were in my driveway and gave me a hug."

Milton said Brazier showed her surveillance footage, but there were gaps in the recordings. She filled in those gaps from a Ring doorbell camera that showed someone believed to be Brazier picking up Foster at her house in Eastpointe the night of her disappearance and bringing her back to his house.

Then, she said, she and others searched the area around Brazier's home.

"That prompted me to go to Jaylin's house. We searched the neighborhood, we looked through abandoned houses, we looked through dumpsters," she said.

Brazier was arrested a few days after Foster disappeared. He was initially arrested for lying to police during the investigation and ultimately pleaded no contest, as part of a plea deal.

"I was on panic mode ever since that happened," Brazier said in court in 2022. "Her mother at one point talked to me, and I couldn't bring myself to (tell her) 'Your daughter just died.' What do I do?"

In March 2022, Brazier admitted to lying to Eastpointe Police about the investigation.

"I can't even explain it, what happened. I can just tell you my honest reaction," Brazier claimed in court in March 2022. "One minute she was cool, she was fine. She laid back for a minute and the next thing I knew she was just dead. I don't know what caused it, I did not cause it."

Detroit Police Department spent several months in 2022 picking through tons of trash at a Macomb County landfill, but Foster's body was never found. The search was ultimately called off in October 2022.

'He threw her in a dumpster'

Brazier's story changed wildly over the first few months of the investigation. He first said that he didn't know where she was before ultimately admitting they had been together and that she had died with him as they were smoking marijuana. He then later said he put her body in a dumpster.

"He said that my baby just died, and then that he threw her in a dumpster, like she was trash," Foster's mom said.

He did not say that he killed her.

"I reacted stupidly off of fear and panic like I've never felt before in my life," he said in court during his sentencing for the initial charge of lying to police.

Detroit Police then spent the summer of 2022 searching through a Macomb County landfill as that's where it was believed her body ultimately would have been when the dumpster was emptied. After several months of searching, they were unable to find her remains or evidence of her remains.

But a year after the search, in June 2023, Brazier was charged with her murder but maintained his innocence.

Milton said she did not believe Brazier.

"It wasn't too long ago that I saw you and even knowing that my baby had been in contact with him, I kept going to his house. I just wanted him to tell me the truth," said Milton.

In March 2022, he was sentenced to between 23 months to 4 years in prison.

Brazier's release and charges

In January 2023, Brazier was released from custody after completing just 10 months of his sentence. The 23-year-old completed a 90-day Special Incarceration Program - essentially a boot camp program - which granted his release.

In August 2023, Brazier returned to a Wayne County courtroom for his preliminary hearing, which stretched over two days.

He sat in court emotionless during the hearing as details emerged about Zion’s bank accounts and text messages — prosecutors say — Brazier shared with his girlfriend.

One of those messages included a link to a Google search that questioned if someone could be charged for murder if a body isn't discovered.

After two days of testimony, Brazier was bound over for trial.