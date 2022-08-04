Detroit Police: 3-week-old baby safe

The Detroit Police Department has clarified information about a baby that was reported to be left in a field and are now saying the information is not true.

Police said a personal dispute among family members led to a call about an infant being found in a field on the city's west side near I-96 and Grand Boulevard early Thursday morning.

However, information previously confirmed to FOX 2 by Detroit Police was later retracted. Police said they did respond to a call of a baby in need of help but said the caller was drunk.

The baby was transported as a precaution but only because the occupants of the home were drunk.