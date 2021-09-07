Detroit police 5th Precinct officers help save unresponsive 1-year-old's life

Detroit police officers came to the rescue of a 1-year-old child brought by frantic parents to the 5th Precinct station Saturday morning.

The little girl, named Selvyn, was rushed to the station barely breathing and unresponsive at 7:30 a.m. Detroit Police Department Patrol Sgt. Kevin Treasvant was the first to help, checking for signs of life on the toddler then immediately administering chest compressions helping the girl regain consciousness.

Officer Ruiz-Cruz and Officer McCombs rushed her to nearby St. John’s Hospital while multiple units assisted by clearing roadways and blocking traffic.

When they arrived at the hospital, emergency room personnel provided medical care and the 1-year-old survived. The actions of these officers likely saved the child’s life.

DPD Sgt. Kevin Treasvant begins chest compressions on the child. Photo still courtesy of DPD video.

"These officers are true heroes," said Detroit Police Chief James E. White. "This is another shining example of extraordinary service that so many members of the Detroit Police Department display each and every day."

