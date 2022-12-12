Detroit Police add pepper ball spray, dense foam bullets, new body cameras to non-lethal options

The Detroit Police Department has received a new shipment of non-lethal weapons and body cameras as it puts a strong emphasis on non-fatal tactics and techniques.

Detroit Police announced it was receiving new non-lethal equipment that will be an additional tool for use in all situations for its officers.

The idea is they could use those weapons in lieu of picking up their gun and using deadly force if it all possible. Additionally, they will also get access to some HD bodycams that can connect to the internet via WiFi and upload video.

The new tools are being funded through the police general fund and comes in the wake of two people who are recently shot and killed by Detroit Police after officers were responding for mental health emergencies.

The new weapons include a pepper spray gun and a dense foam bullet launcher. Officers have been trained on both of these non-fatal weapons. Detroit Police supervisors will be in possession of these weapons and will bring to them to the scene as necessary.

Assistant Chief Eric Ewing spoke about the new weapons and explains how they'll be used.

"The pepper ball spray will allow us to have further range to deal with the individual. I think the range up to the pepper balls up to 100 FT. We could fire that projectile out, and it would emit a 12-foot cloud and try to get the individual to succumb to some of that mist, so we can get those individuals into custody. The other one is a more impactful round. It has a round that you would you would definitely feel the impact of it. I think the (range) to that is 50 feet, to be accurate," Ewing said.

Chief James White said he got the idea a few months ago and that the tools can be used at the responding officer's disposal.

These same non-lethal weapons are already being used in Los Angeles and Chicago.