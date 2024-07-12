Armed man fatally shot by police after alleged attack in Detroit

article

A Wayne County bailiff fatally shot an armed man suffering a suspected mental health crisis Friday, Detroit police said.

The bailiff with Detroit police was presenting eviction paperwork in the 1700 block of Manderson, when the victim allegedly attacked them with a weapon leading to the shooting.

Law enforcement forced entry into the home and discovered the man sitting on a bed armed with a weapon, DPD Capt. Phillip Rodriguez said. Negotiations went on for 10 minutes and the Mental Health Unit was notified and on their way when the confrontation happened.

"The individual became more aggressive with the officers, and we had to deploy our tasers to try to control the situation," he said. "That deployment did not take effect. The individual became more aggressive and charged at the bailiff, and the bailiff discharged his weapon, striking the individual. "

The man died from his injuries at the hospital. Rodriguez would not specify the weapon the man had, citing "the integrity of the investigation."

The DPD Homicide Task Force is now investigating.

"The officers that I spoke to said that he appeared to have a mental health crisis, and they had summoned our mental health unit to assist them," Rodriguez said.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Photo by Hilary Golston



