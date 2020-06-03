Detroit police arrest 127 in Tuesday night protests

article

According to Detroit police, 127 people were during Tuesday night's protests, the fifth straight night of protests against police brutality sparked by the recent death of Black Americans.

Of the 127 arrested, 47 were from Detroit, 6 were from Maryland, California, Washington DC, and New York. The other 74 were all from the Metro Detroit area.

Detroit Police confronted a large group of protesters on Gratiot at Connor when more than 200 people split off from the downtown demonstration. They had been directed to disperse for an unlawful assembly and warned for blocking the street.

For those who stayed, police used sonic noise before deploying a gas agent and eventually zip-tying the demonstrators. Some were wrestled to the ground before being restrained.

Some were injured from the gas and were rendered aid by officers at the scene with bottles of water.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said it was not the goal to arrest protesters but due to them blocking the street and ignoring curfew, officers moved in.

"We don't want to arrest, but if we have to, we will," Craig said, adding that they will be processed at the Detroit Detention Center. "I would have preferred that this not happen. Clearly I wanted to report to you that it was a peaceful protest and there was compliance.

Activist Graystone Maddox said that the protest was derailed by a "girl who didn't even look like us" using a megaphone to chant "Hell no, we won't go" in provoking the situation. Her and others like her he said, pushed the envelope as the demonstration was preparing to leave the city limits.

Maddox said it escalated the situation when he claimed things were winding down among the protesters.

Protests are expected to continue again on Wednesday.