Detroit police arrest 3 after food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint

It was a terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests.

"If you are thinking about doing a carjacking in Detroit, don’t do it," said Lt. Dana Russell.

That’s the message from Detroit Police who took several people into custody for carjacking a food delivery driver in the early morning hours of Friday morning.

"He received a delivery to the 1100 block of Littlefield. As he approached and stepped onto the porch, he observed two people walk from the side of the house they came up behind him and demanded he lay on the ground," said the undercover officer in charge.

The officer says the driver was delivering food for Al’s Grill in Dearborn in a Cadillac CTS.

"They placed a firearm to the back of his head while another individual went through his pockets and removed some of the cash he had on him," the officer added. "And then got into the vehicle he had driven there and fled the scene."

The victim, who was uninjured, went to a nearby gas station where 911 was called - and that’s when Detroit police responded.

"They contacted the Commercial Auto Theft Unit who responded to the scene," said the officer in charge.

Investigators say the vehicle was located not far from the crime scene. Surveillance was set up and three men were seen getting into the vehicle.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the car fled, but it didn’t get far.

"The officers were able to pursue that vehicle until all three occupants fled on foot, all three occupants were then arrested,"

"Don’t do it," said Sgt. Otha Craighead, Criminal Investigations Bureau & Commercial Auto Theft, DPD. "It seems like it’s easy but we are relentless in pursuing these individuals."

At Al’s Grill, the owner said he is upset one of his workers was victimized in the crime of opportunity.

"He was scared, almost crying on the phone," said Mohammed Mousa, the owner, adding that he wants to offer free food.



