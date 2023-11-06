Detroit police ask for help locating 14-year-old girl who left home on Oct. 31

article

Detroit police is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who left her home without permission on Oct. 31 and has not been seen since.

Kai Elliot was last seen in the 15400 block of Marlowe Oct. 31 at about 5:35 p.m. She is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch with bleached blond hair and brown eyes, weighing about 115 to 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, turquoise and blue jogging pants and white and blue Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

