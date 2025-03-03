Detroit police ask for public's help finding burglary suspects who stole multiple TVs

The Brief Detroit police are looking for burglary suspects who broke into a residence in the 17800 block of Hoover on Feb. 18. The suspects stole three televisions and an Xbox from the east side residence and fled.



Detroit police are asking for the public's help in tracking down suspects in a burglary on the City's east side.

The backstory:

A group of suspects broke into a residence at 9:42 a.m. in the 17800 block of Hoover on Feb. 18, stealing three televisions and one Xbox.

The suspects fled in a black or gray Hyundai SUV. No one was at home at the time of the incident. DPD released a video and still of the suspects' SUV.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5940, Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.TV.

The Source: Information for this report was provided by Detroit police.



