Detroit police ask for public's help finding burglary suspects who stole multiple TVs
FOX 2 - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in tracking down suspects in a burglary on the City's east side.
The backstory:
A group of suspects broke into a residence at 9:42 a.m. in the 17800 block of Hoover on Feb. 18, stealing three televisions and one Xbox.
The suspects fled in a black or gray Hyundai SUV. No one was at home at the time of the incident. DPD released a video and still of the suspects' SUV.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5940, Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.TV.
The Source: Information for this report was provided by Detroit police.