Detroit police ask for public's help finding burglary suspects who stole multiple TVs

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 3, 2025 3:16pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
Detroit police look for break-in suspects who stole televisions and Xbox

Three suspects are wanted for breaking into a residence and stealing multiple televisions and an Xbox.

The Brief

    • Detroit police are looking for burglary suspects who broke into a residence in the 17800 block of Hoover on Feb. 18.
    • The suspects stole three televisions and an Xbox from the east side residence and fled.

FOX 2 - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in tracking down suspects in a burglary on the City's east side.

The backstory:

A group of suspects broke into a residence at 9:42 a.m. in the 17800 block of Hoover on Feb. 18, stealing three televisions and one Xbox.

The suspects fled in a black or gray Hyundai SUV. No one was at home at the time of the incident. DPD released a video and still of the suspects' SUV.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5940, Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.TV.

The Source: Information for this report was provided by Detroit police.


 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit Police Department